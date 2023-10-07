Headlines

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch men's cricket final live in India

The Indian team secured their spot in the final by convincingly defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semifinal on Friday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

India will face Afghanistan in the final of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket competition at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Saturday, October 7.

The Indian team secured their spot in the final by convincingly defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semifinal on Friday. In a surprising turn of events, Afghanistan shocked Pakistan by winning the second semifinal by four wickets.

During the first semifinal match, Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Men in Blue displayed an outstanding performance, with Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar delivering an impressive bowling display. As a result, they restricted Bangladesh to a mere total, allowing India to chase it down comfortably with nine wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Afghanistan emerged victorious in a thrilling low-scoring match against Pakistan. They managed to bowl out Pakistan for a meager 115 runs in just 18 overs. This upcoming clash holds immense significance for both teams. India is making its debut in cricket at the Asian Games, with the women's team already securing the gold medal. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, the runners-up in cricket at the Asian Games 2010 and 2014, will be determined to claim the gold medal in this final showdown.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated final T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports network channels.

As per a recent announcement on Sony Sports' X handle, cricket fans can catch the thrilling final action on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and Sony Sports Ten 4. The match is scheduled to commence at 11:30 am IST, ensuring an exciting start to the day.

For those who prefer the convenience of live streaming, the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 final in the men's cricket event will be available on the Sony Liv app and the sonyliv.com website.

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Deep

Afghanistan squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (w), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood

