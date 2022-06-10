India vs Afghanista, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live streaming, IND vs AFG, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

India vs Afghanistan

India is all set to play against Afghanistan in its second game of Group D of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match on Saturday. The side will be high on confidence as they had a 2-0 victory over Cambodia. As for Afghanistan, they, on the other hand, started with a 1-2 loss against Hong Kong.

The two teams had last met on June 15, 2021, during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match. They had played out a 1-1 draw. India, which is ranked 106th on the points table will try to get a win against the 150th-ranked Afghanistan.

Head-to-head: The Blue Tigers have won nine times while Afghanistan has won with five matches ending up in a draw.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match

Where and when is India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match being played?

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played on June 11, 2022, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

What time does India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match begin?

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan, and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live in India (TV channels)?

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

How and where to watch online India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live streaming?

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

India vs Afghanistan, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Dream11:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.

Afghanistan: Ovayz Azizi (GK); David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Mushtaq Ahmadi.