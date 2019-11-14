India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

India has been struggling to find consistency in the winless 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. However, they will be looking for a win against Afghanistan.

Bracing up for an unfamiliar astroturf, sub-zero temperature, the Blue Tiger's coach Igor Stimac said, “The climatic condition in Dushanbe is different from what we have experienced in India at this time. It's very cold and mercury level drops to closer to sub-zero”.

India vs Afghanistan, 2022 World Cup Qualifier: Team news, quick facts, live streaming & where to watch

India are in the fourth position in Group E with just two points after consecutive draws against Asian champions Qatar and Bangladesh. They had lost to Oman in their first match on September 5 in Guwahati.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan:

Where and when is India vs Afghanistan match being played?

India vs Afghanistan match will be played on November 14, 2019, at Central Republican Stadium, Afghanistan.

What time does India vs Afghanistan match begin?

India vs Afghanistan match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan live in India (TV channels)?

India vs Afghanistan live telecast will be on Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus.

How and where to watch online India vs Afghanistan live streaming?

The India vs Afghanistan live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website or even on Jio TV in India.