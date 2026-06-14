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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Was Rohit Sharma angry after run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill? Here’s what happened

A mix-up between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma led to Rohit’s run-out in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, but Gill spoke about the incident.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Was Rohit Sharma angry after run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill? Here’s what happened
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In the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, a brief mix-up between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma led to an early run-out. After this incident, India skipper Gill has talked about the situation.

Miscommunication leads to Rohit Sharma’s run-out:

Rohit Sharma pushed a delivery from Allah Ghazanfar towards mid-on and set off for a quick single. The incident occurred from there only. And on the other end of the pitch, Shubman Gill momentarily lost track of the situation, getting stuck near the bowler’s follow-through and failing to respond immediately.

At that time, Gill realised the pressure; Rohit had already crossed halfway down the pitch. Trying to get back, the senior batter got caught out by a bit too crisp fielding from Afghanistan and it ended up a costly run-out, in the end. Rohit was sent packing for 16 runs, which kind of cut short that hopeful beginning that had been building up.

Gill’s match-winning knock overshadows early setback:

Even with that early setback, Gill pretty much took the lead from the front, showing a calm, unbeaten 84 from 104 balls. During his knock, he hit 11 boundaries and also managed two sixes. It was that steadiness, really, that anchored India’s chase with confidence and control. India then went and chased the target without much fuss, ending up winning with 13 balls left over. Gill’s consistent innings meant the run-out had no real effect on how the match turned out.

Also read: Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya is back'

Gill clarifies no issue after Rohit Sharma's run-out:

Gill said there was no issue between him and Rohit Sharma after the run-out in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 16 after a miscommunication during a quick single. Shubman Gill said he momentarily lost track of the ball, leading to the mix-up.

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