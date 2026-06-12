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India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details

The first ODI match was going to be held on June 13 and the massive clash between India vs Afghanistan at the Dharamshala stadium. Here's all you know about the match details.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Date, time, venue, squads and live streaming details
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On Saturday, Team India are set to begin their 2026-27 white-ball season with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. In the one-off Text, they have secured a comfortable win; the team in blue will now shift their focus to the 50-over format.

India and Afghanistan set for a historic ODI series

India and Afghanistan were going to play against each other and it marks the first-ever bilateral ODI series, which makes this ODI series significant. In Mullanpur, the tour has already seen the two teams compete in a one-off Test where India emerged victorious. Now the opening match has already been scheduled for June 13 and both sides will look to make a strong start in the ODI format.

Afghanistan is banking on an experienced core

Afghanistan entering in the series with a strong squad and players like Hashmatullah Shahidi. After missing the Test match, star spinner Rashid Khan returns and is expected to play a key role in the visitors' campaign. Some of the players also include and they came up with strong, experienced players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai. It's the familiar conditions for the Indian team, but Afghanistan will be eager to challenge with a balanced mix of batting depth and quality spin bowling.

India is missing key players

Team India, they will be appearing in the ODI series without several senior players for the series. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah are unavailable, while Hardik Pandya is expected to miss the ODI leg due to a leg injury. Star batsman Virat Kohli has also been ruled out with a hamstring injury and has been replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Even though Rohit Sharma has recovered from injury and joined the squad ahead of the series. But India still has a strong lineup led by captain Shubman Gill. The squad features Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and several promising young players.

Also read: From a goal down to victory: How South Korea overcame Czechia at FIFA World Cup 2026

When and where to watch

On June 13, the first ODI match between India and Afghanistan will be played and will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The series provides Team India a chance to build momentum for the new season, while Afghanistan will be hoping to create history in their first bilateral ODI series against India.

 

 

 

 

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