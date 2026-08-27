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India U-19 vs Australia U-19: Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag picked in ODI squad; check full list here

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag picked in India U-19 ODI squad for Australia series starting Sept 18. Lakshya Raichandani to lead ODIs, Yashbardhan Chauhan to lead multi-day games.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 02:54 PM IST

India U-19 vs Australia U-19: Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag picked in ODI squad; check full list here
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Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag have been picked in the India Under-19 ODI squad for the series against Australia starting September 18. It is a maiden call-up for Sehwag's son Aaryavir, while Dravid's younger son Anvay has retained his place.

Squads announced for Australia series

On Wednesday, the BCCI selected different teams for the two multi-day games and the three one-day matches. Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will head the multi-day team, while Lakshya Raichandani will captain the ODI team. Anvay and Aaryavir are exclusive to the ODI team.18-year-old Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, is now playing in the Delhi Premier League.

The U-19 team that visited Sri Lanka last month included 17-year-old Anvay Dravid, the younger son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid. In his two youth ODIs, the wicketkeeper-batter scored 14 and 87. The first multi-day match and the three one-day matches will take place in Rajkot, while the second multi-day match will take place in Ahmedabad.

ODI squad: 

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

Also read: AB De Villiers makes big statement on Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar debate after backlash

Multi-day squad:

Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav

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