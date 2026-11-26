Siraj may miss the Christchurch Test too as Morkel asks him to assess his game, while Gurnoor Brar may debut.

Mohammed Siraj may miss the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Christchurch too. Bowling coach Morne Morkel said the senior pacer needs to assess his game and find a way back into the team. The wait for the senior pacer could now get even longer.

Why Siraj is out and what Morkel said

Siraj was dropped for the Wellington Test despite taking 23 wickets in five Tests in England last year. Captain Shubman Gill cited form as the reason. On the eve of the Christchurch Test, Morkel called Siraj a world-class bowler but said selection is a tough decision. He said, “For me, I think he is bowling well. He is a world-class bowler for me. The selection decision is a tough one to take.” Morkel said the team is talking to Siraj and asking him to step back, assess his game, and work on improvement, as selection can't be controlled.

Will Gurnoor Brar get a debut?

Gurnoor Brar, an uncapped tall bowler, is expected to take Prasidh Krishna's place at Hagley Oval because of his height and bounce. Morkel stated that although India has not yet announced the final combination, Brar is pushing for a chance.

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India’s bowling struggle in Wellington

India declared at 720/9 in Wellington but could not bowl New Zealand out, as they batted 120 overs to draw at 239/5. Morkel said pace dropped for both teams and there is no single pattern, while India have now failed to take all 10 wickets in successive final innings.