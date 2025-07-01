An Indian delegation involving Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and IOA president PT Usha met the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne to discuss and articulate India's vision to host a future edition of Olympic Games.

A high-level Indian delegation on Tuesday concluded a visit to Lausanne, which is also known as the Olympic Capital, for a 'continuous dialogue' process. The meeting was held to explore the opportunity and feasibility of India hosting a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Indian delegation was represented by Gujarat's Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and IOA president PT Usha. Not only them but the delegation also included senior officials from the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Gujarat government.

Harsh Sanghavi believes it will be a 'monumental step' if Gujarat host Olympics

After the meeting concluded, Harsh Sanghavi said, ''Gujarat, with its rich history and dynamic spirit, is poised to once again contribute significantly to India's development. Our investments in sport and our commitment to the Olympic Movement are a testament to this. Hosting the Games would be a monumental step for Gujarat, fostering unprecedented growth and inspiring a new generation. We are eager to be a true partner to the lOC in the coming months of this process and, hopefully, in the years to come, as we work together to realise this shared ambition."

Today, we had a productive meeting with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Switzerland, discussing various upcoming events. The meeting was attended by Smt. PT Usha, Secretary Sports, India, along with ACS Sports Gujarat and ACS Urban Gujarat. A great… pic.twitter.com/xwx4IJvJpz — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 30, 2025

PT Usha, who is the president of IOA, added, "India's engagement with the Olympic Movement is at a transformative moment, one that goes beyond competitive sports to embrace the true spirit of Olympism - that is promoting peace, education, and cultural exchange through sports. The Olympic Games in India would not just be a spectacular event, they would be one of generational impact for all Indians."

In the recent discussions, the Indian delegation articulated their vision for hosting a future Olympic Games in Ahmedabad. Will this meeting of the Indian delegation with the IOC help India's chances of hosting any upcoming edition of the Olympics in the near future?