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India to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in October as AIFF confirms international friendlies

India will face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in FIFA men’s international friendly matches in October. The AIFF has confirmed the fixtures, giving the Blue Tigers a high-profile schedule against three strong opponents as they prepare for the upcoming international football calendar this year

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

India to face Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in October as AIFF confirms international friendlies
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India’s international football calendar just got busier. Uruguay is set to visit Kolkata, adding another big name to the schedule. India kicks things off against Panama then takes on Brazil in a high-profile showdown. Three days later, Uruguay arrives in Kolkata for what promises to be another huge match.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has locked in the date—India will play the two-time FIFA World Cup champions, Uruguay, on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Right after that, they’ll face Brazil in another headline fixture.

There’s a bit of history here too. Uruguay’s head coach, Diego Forlan, once played for Mumbai City FC back in 2016. These days, Uruguay sits at number 20 in the FIFA rankings which means India faces a serious test at home.

Before all that, India plays Panama in Bengaluru on September 26. This friendly will happen at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Panama, ranked 44th in the world, also featured in the 2026 World Cup.

The Kanteerava Stadium isn’t new to big moments for Indian football. Fans still remember the 2023 SAFF Championship final, where India edged out Kuwait in a tense penalty shootout. Back in 2001, India stunned the higher-ranked UAE there with a 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier.

Kolkata, though, is where most of the buzz is right now. The AIFF had already announced that India will host Brazil in one of the most anticipated matches of the year—October 3 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Ticket sales for the Brazil clash haven’t started yet, but the stadium gates will open at 4:00 PM IST on match day. Fans can grab their tickets through the district app as e-tickets. Hit ‘Notify me’ in the app, and you’ll get an automatic alert once sales go live.

Also read| India's 12-match New Zealand tour sees massive ticket rush; 26,000 sold in 48 hours

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