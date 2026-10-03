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India to face Brazil in historic football friendly in Kolkata; Vinicius Junior, Ryan Williams in spotlight

India are set to face Brazil in a historic international football friendly in Kolkata, with Vinicius Junior and Ryan Williams among the players to watch. The high-profile clash will bring global attention to Indian football as the Blue Tigers take on the five-time FIFA World Cup champions.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

India to face Brazil in historic football friendly in Kolkata; Vinicius Junior, Ryan Williams in spotlight
India-Brazil clash marks the first-ever meeting between the two nations. (AI-generated image)
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India and Brazil's men's football teams will clash for the very first time on Saturday. The encounter will take place at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, kicking off at 7:30 pm. Brazil, boasting five World Cup titles, features star players including Vinicius Junior, Endrick, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes.

Brazil currently sits fifth in the FIFA rankings while India ranks 138th. This matchup represents India's toughest opponent since FIFA World Rankings began. India's previous encounters included ninth-ranked Russia back in 1995 and Japan in 1998.

Meanwhile, India represents Brazil's weakest-ranked opponent since 1998. Brazil's last comparable fixture was against Andorra in 1998.

India recently drew with 44th-ranked Panama in their previous outing. During the Bengaluru match, Ryan Williams gave India the lead in the opening period. Panama's Omar Valencia equalized in the second half. India will face Uruguay next at the same Salt Lake Stadium on 6 October.

Gurpreet, Ryan and Manvir take center stage

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu captains India's squad. Alongside him, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh and Ryan Williams form the core of India's options. India will rely on Ryan, who netted against Panama, to spearhead their offensive efforts. Ahead of kickoff, Gurpreet emphasized that India wasn't merely showing up for the cameras but genuinely competing against Brazil.

Brazil fever grips Kolkata

Kolkata ranks among India's cities with the strongest Brazilian fan base. The passion for Brazil's iconic yellow kits and flags has flourished in the city for generations. With Brazil's arrival in India, this football enthusiasm is blazing brighter than ever. Brazil's skipper Marquinhos expressed that his team was eager to perform for their devoted Indian supporters.

How to catch the action

Indian viewers can stream the match live on SonyLIV or watch it broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Squads

India:  Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Aakash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jai Gupta, Premveer, Ricky Meitei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, McCarten Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Brazil: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otávio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Júnior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, André Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimarães, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Botempo, Martinelli, Endrick, Estevão, Pedro, Ryan, Samuel Lino and Vinícius Júnior.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad? Report reveals rift over captaincy

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