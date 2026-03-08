India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand? Sunil Gavaskar says, 'hasn't learned from his dismissals'

India is all set to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand today, March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However opener Abhishek Sharma's form is still a big concern. Will India drop him? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar suggests.

India is all set to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand today, March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue are back in top form, with Sanju Samson delivering a brilliant batting performance and Jasprit Bumrah turning the game with his match-winning spells. Their efforts powered India national cricket team into the final after thrilling clashes against West Indies cricket team and England cricket team. However opener Abhishek Sharma's form is still a big concern. As per India report, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the team management to drop opener Abhishek Sharma for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand, and replace him with Rinku Singh in the playing XI.

Sunil Gavaskar highlighted that Abhishek Sharma is making the same mistakes, which leads to his quick dismissals. He said, "It's a very tough call. Abhishek Sharma is the No. 1 batter in the ICC T20 rankings, but he hasn't learned from his dismissals. He keeps getting out in the same region where his arms are cramped for room. Bowlers are targeting that area and forcing mistakes. My concern is that he either hasn't adjusted yet or is unable to change his approach."

Abhishek Sharma 'out-of-form'

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, 25, has struggled in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, especially against spin bowling. In earlier matches, he was ducked three times at 0, and made 15, 55, 10 in other matches. In the semi-final with England, he was just able to score 9 runs. His entire runs in this tournament are just 89 runs at an average of 12.71. He crossed the 50-run mark only once against Zimbabwe. Moreper, few catch drops by him, have also made him low in confidence. Abhishek Sharma got infected with stomach infection just before the World Cup, which led to hospitalisation and weight loss.

However, there are less chance that Team India will drop their opener Abhishek Sharma, who is undisputedly the best T20 batsman, as his struggle is only time bound. As per reports, He was spotted practicising at Ahmedabad nets, under the guidance of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir, focusing on off-spin and inside-out shots.