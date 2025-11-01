India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

Indian tennis icon Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after an illustrious 22-year career. The doubles legend leaves behind a remarkable legacy filled with Grand Slam victories, Davis Cup highlights, and countless memorable moments for Indian tennis fans.

Rohan Bopanna, a veteran of Indian tennis, officially announced his retirement from professional play on Saturday, marking the end of an extraordinary career that lasted over twenty years. His last match took place at the Paris Masters 1000, where he teamed up with Alexander Bublik. The duo exited in the Round of 32 after a fiercely contested match, ultimately losing 5-7, 6-2, 10-8 to John Peers and James Tracy.

Considered one of the greatest tennis players to come from India, Bopanna established his legacy through a powerful serve, precise net play, and a lasting impact in both doubles and mixed doubles. At 45 years old, he clinched the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title alongside Gabriela Dabrowski and became a pivotal figure in Indian tennis, proudly representing the nation in numerous Davis Cup matches and at the Olympic Games.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it’s time… I’m officially hanging up my racquet. From chopping wood in Coorg to strengthen my serve, to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it feels surreal. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life,” Bopanna wrote on his Instagram account.

He thanked his sister, wife, and daughter for being support in his journey. “To my sister, Rashmi- you’ve been my gentle constant and my cheerleader through it all. You’ve always seen the best in me, even when I couldn’t,” Bopanna wrote.

“To my wife, Supriya- my greatest partner off court. You’ve lived this journey with me, the long flights, sleepless nights, and moments I’ve missed. You have carried our world with such grace while I chased mine. Your love, patience, and strength are the quiet reasons behind every success I’ve ever had. To my daughter, Tridha- you’ve changed the way I see everything. You have given me new purpose and a softer strength. Every match I played in these last years, I played for you, to show you that dreams are worth fighting for and that kindness and courage matter more than winning. You are my heart,” he added.

In 2024, Bopanna wrote one of the most uplifting chapters of his career by winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title and achieving the World No. 1 ranking at the age of 43 — a remarkable accomplishment that showcased his resilience and steadfast commitment to the sport. He also reached four additional Grand Slam finals — one in men’s doubles (with Matthew Ebden at the 2023 US Open) and three in mixed doubles (with Timea Babos at the 2018 Australian Open, Sania Mirza at the 2023 Australian Open, and Dabrowski at the 2017 French Open).

Bopanna participated in the finals of the year-ending ATP Finals in 2012 and 2015, partnering with Mahesh Bhupathi and Florin Mergea, respectively. Throughout his illustrious career, which took him from the coffee hills of Coorg to the prestigious arenas of world tennis, he remained a beacon of perseverance and professionalism. His longevity, passion, and ability to adapt well into his forties have firmly established his legacy among the legends of Indian sports.

Also read| IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?