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India T20 leadership change likely? BCCI considers new captaincy options as Suryakumar Yadav struggles continue

Suryakumar Yadav’s future as India’s T20I captain is under doubt amid concerns over his batting form, according to a PTI report.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 24, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

India T20 leadership change likely? BCCI considers new captaincy options as Suryakumar Yadav struggles continue
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India’s T20 leadership debate has intensified after fresh reports suggested that Suryakumar Yadav may not be guaranteed a long-term future as captain of the national side. According to a PTI report citing a senior BCCI source, head coach Gautam Gambhir could ultimately play the decisive role in determining whether Suryakumar continues to lead the team.

The report claimed that members of the national selection committee remain unconvinced about Suryakumar’s place in the side purely as a batter, particularly after an underwhelming IPL campaign. Selectors had reportedly expected the tournament to help him rediscover the explosive form that saw him dominate the previous season with more than 700 runs. However, concerns have now emerged over his struggles against pace bowling and his inability to adjust technically.

Questions Over Long-Term Plans

Sources quoted in the report suggested that selectors are already thinking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket is expected to feature in the T20 format. According to the assessment within the board, Suryakumar may not fit into those long-term plans.

As uncertainty grows around his captaincy, discussions regarding possible successors have already begun within Indian cricket circles.

Shreyas Iyer and Gill in the Mix

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly emerged as one of the strongest candidates to replace Suryakumar due to his leadership skills and tactical understanding of the game. However, there are lingering doubts about how effectively he would work alongside Gambhir, especially after reported disappointment over the perception that Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2024 triumph was largely credited to Gambhir’s mentorship rather than Iyer’s captaincy.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has strengthened his case after another productive IPL season while leading Gujarat Titans. Gill was earlier viewed as a future all-format captain before a dip in form affected those plans ahead of the T20 World Cup.

New Faces Also Emerging

The report also mentioned young talents such as Tilak Varma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as names attracting attention for the future. Tilak’s appointment as captain for the upcoming tri-series involving India A is reportedly being viewed as an opportunity to assess his leadership credentials.

For now, India’s T20 captaincy situation remains uncertain, with form, team balance and future planning all likely to influence the final decision.

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