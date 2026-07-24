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India suffers fresh blow as another athlete ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2026 after NADA suspension

India has suffered another setback ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as another athlete has been ruled out after being provisionally suspended by NADA for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. The latest suspension follows Arun Kumar's exclusion from the Games.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

India suffers fresh blow as another athlete ruled out of Commonwealth Games 2026 after NADA suspension
Tulika Maan (Courtesy: X/OlympicKhel)
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Olympian Tulika Maan has been pulled from India’s Commonwealth Games squad after the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended her. The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist will now miss the Glasgow Games because she reportedly committed three whereabouts failures within a single year. Tulika was expected to lead India’s chances in the women’s +78kg judo event.

A judo coach, speaking to PTI, confirmed, “She has committed three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period and NADA has sent notice to her. So, she will be withdrawn from the team,” asking not to be named.

According to reports, these alleged whereabouts failures have triggered the provisional suspension as per the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. NADA summoned Tulika, and she appeared before the anti-doping authorities on July 23.

Her withdrawal is another blow for India’s judo squad, which hasn’t left for Glasgow yet. The team plans to fly out on July 27, with competition set to start on July 31.

Tulika’s exit also comes right after Arun Kumar, who competes in the men’s -73kg category, was dropped from the team for failing an out-of-competition dope test.

So what exactly is a whereabouts failure? Under anti-doping rules, athletes have to keep authorities updated on their location for out-of-competition testing. A missed test is recorded if doping officials can’t find the athlete inside the time they’ve specified. If an athlete racks up any mix of three missed tests or filing failures in a year, it’s considered a rule violation—usually resulting in a two-year ban unless the athlete can successfully challenge it.

At 27, Tulika has been one of India’s top judokas for years. She was raised by her mother, a Delhi Police sub-inspector, after losing her father early in life. She started judo at age eight under coach Yashpal Solanki, after switching from football.

Her silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham made her just the second Indian woman to reach that milestone in her category. She battled back from a serious knee injury and went on to represent India as its sole judoka at the Paris Olympics.

NADA will decide the final outcome. If the provisional suspension stands, Tulika faces up to a two-year ban.

Also read| Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule: India vs Pakistan face-off depends on one major condition

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