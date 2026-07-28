India Squad For Sri Lanka Tests Out: Jadeja returns, Bumrah uncertain, BCCI hands maiden call-up to 33-year-old

India has picked a 15-member team for the two-Test series vs Sri Lanka. Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan are in the squad but only if they get fit, and Washington Sundar won’t be available.

India has picked a 15-player squad for the forthcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan are part of the squad, but both will feature only if they receive fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Ravindra jadeja makes comeback

The BCCI announced the team on Tuesday, July 28. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel have been named as wicketkeepers. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will spearhead the spin attack, with Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar joining Bumrah in the pace unit.

The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, and Devdutt Padikkal.

News #TeamIndia's squad for the -match Test Series against Sri Lanka announced



Note: Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test.



More Details https://t.co/Vk0Xd8Axmq #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/NuCcKBohMj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2026

Saransh Jain gets maiden cap

The BCCI made a most standout selection in the squad as they picked 33-year-old Saransh Jain.

The 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has received his first senior India call-up after over 10 years in domestic cricket. A right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batter, Jain has been rewarded for his consistent performances in first-class cricket.

His inclusion follows a strong showing on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. In the second unofficial Test, Jain starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets in the first innings and 2 in the second, while also scoring an unbeaten 70. India A won that match by 10 wickets and clinched the 2-match series 1-0.

That experience in Sri Lankan conditions could be key for India. With Washington Sundar missing the first Test, Jain offers an additional off-spin option and also strengthens the batting down the order.

Jain’s maiden call-up is a major recognition for a player who debuted for Madhya Pradesh in first-class cricket back in the 2014-15 season. After spending years in the domestic circuit, he comes in as a seasoned red-ball player, unlike most debutants who are usually picked as young prospects.

Meanwhole, the two-match Test series will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

The Asian giants are currently fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with four wins, four losses and one draw from nine matches. Led by Shubman Gill, India have 52 points and a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Full list

Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK]), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain