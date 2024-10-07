Twitter
India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam faces backlash for his disappointing innings on batting-friendly Multan pitch

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Meet man who worked at oil refinery to save money for his firm, now owns business worth Rs 80000 crore

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami argues with Vivian Dsena over how TV actors have changed, netizens say 'senior se kuch...'

Sports

Sports

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

The tournament is set to take place from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, featuring 12 participating teams.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…
India will take part in the upcoming edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, a prestigious tournament that has previously showcased cricket legends such as India's Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and West Indies icon Brian Lara. Cricket Hong Kong has announced this news on its social media.

"Team announcement. Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd! Expect More Teams, More Sixes, More Excitement, and Maximum thrills! HK6 is back from 1st to 3rd November 2024! Don’t miss out!" Cricket Hong Kong wrote in a post on social media.

The tournament is set to take place from November 1 to 3 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, featuring 12 participating teams. The 2024 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes will mark the 20th edition of the event, making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus. The matches will be played from 8:30 am to 6 pm on the three days. 

Importantly, Pakistan has already revealed its squad for the tournament, with Faheem Ashraf appointed as the captain.

The tournament has distinctive rules, with each team consisting of only six players. Matches are capped at a maximum of 45 minutes. With only six players, there are just four fielders on the field after accounting for the wicketkeeper and bowler. Each team plays five overs, and every player, except the wicketkeeper, must bowl one over.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
