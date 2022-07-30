Search icon
CWG 2022: India's youngest athlete Anahat Singh makes winning start at Commonwealth Games

Anahat was selected for the Indian team following her impressive run at the under-15 level including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh

India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, made a winning start in the women's singles competition on Friday.

Anahat was too good for Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, completing an 11-5 11-2 11-0 win in the round of 64. "It's really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start.

"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose. A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.

Hailing Anahat's court sense, coach Chris Walker said, "She has great problem-solving skills. She is very smart, has good court sense and has great racket work.

"At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun. It's so exciting for the future. She is a lovely girl," the coach added.

"She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She's just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0, there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age," he concluded.

Anahat was selected for the Indian team following her impressive run at the under-15 level including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year.

Another debutant, Abhay Singh, was slated to play his singles opener against Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands later on Friday.

