Sports

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

Singh's transition into MMA has been met with great enthusiasm from the global combat sports community.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

Sangram Singh, the trailblazing male wrestler and former ambassador of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is poised to make his highly anticipated debut in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Singh is set to go head-to-head against Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir at the Gama International Fighting Championship, scheduled to take place on September 21, 2024, at Heroes Square in Tbilisi, Georgia.

This significant milestone signifies Sangram Singh's transition from the realm of wrestling, where he has achieved success on both national and international stages, to the challenging world of MMA. His debut represents not only a personal pursuit but also a crucial step towards elevating the stature of Indian athletes in the global combat sports arena.

Sangram Singh's career is a testament to his unwavering perseverance and determination. Despite being diagnosed with arthritis at a young age, Singh pursued his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. His remarkable journey from a humble town in India to being crowned the World's Best Professional Wrestler in 2012 is truly inspirational. Singh's list of accolades also includes consecutive victories at the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships in 2015 and 2016.

In addition to his wrestling triumphs, Sangram Singh has been a prominent figure in Indian media, appearing on popular reality television shows and securing roles in Bollywood films. Nevertheless, his passion has always been rooted in sports, particularly in fostering and advocating for combat sports among the youth of India.

Singh's transition into MMA has been met with great enthusiasm from the global combat sports community. Giga Kukhalashvili, Chairman and Founder of GAMA, has hailed Singh's participation as a significant milestone for the championship.

“The debut of Superstar Sangram Singh in our championship marks a significant milestone for GAMA, as it brings notable representation from India. His dedication and skill in the ring will showcase the true spirit of competition, and his performance is anticipated to be highly memorable,” Kukhalashvili remarked.

As Sangram Singh enters the MMA arena, anticipation is at its peak. His foray into the sport not only showcases his versatility and ambition but also serves as a source of inspiration for Indian combat sports. Singh's upcoming debut against Ali Raza Nasir is poised to be an exhilarating showdown, with the potential to pave the way for aspiring Indian athletes in the realm of mixed martial arts.

Also read| Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming - All you need to know

