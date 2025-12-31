FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India's star pacer Mohammed Shami set to make ODI comeback against New Zealand, reports claim...

Mohammed Shami's impressive domestic form has caught the attention of the BCCI selectors, who are closely monitoring his progress.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

    Indian cricket fans are buzzing with excitement as Mohammed Shami, the star fast bowler, is reportedly being considered for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Shami, who has been out of the international scene since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in March, has been impressing with his performances in domestic cricket. The 35-year-old pacer has taken six wickets in three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 and 16 wickets in seven Elite Group C matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 for Bengal.

    BCCI discussing Shami's performance

    According to a report by NDTV, Shami's impressive domestic form has caught the attention of the BCCI selectors, who are closely monitoring his progress. A BCCI source revealed that Shami is being discussed on a regular basis and is not out of reckoning.

    "Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility," the source said.

    Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested

    With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the ODI series, Shami could be called upon to lead India's fast bowling attack. The experienced pacer has a wealth of experience and has been India's highest wicket-taker in ICC white-ball tournaments. His ability to extract movement with the new ball and maintain pressure in the middle overs could prove crucial against a disciplined New Zealand batting lineup.

    Shami's recent performances

    Shami's recent performances have been impressive, with six wickets in three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 and 16 wickets in seven Elite Group C matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 for Bengal. He has also taken 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 18.60, including a five-wicket haul against Gujarat.

    While Shami's form is looking good, fitness remains a concern. He has dealt with ankle and knee injuries since the 2023 World Cup, followed by surgery and long recovery periods. However, the BCCI source revealed that Shami's fitness is being closely monitored, and he is expected to clear the remaining fitness checks before being selected for the ODI series.

