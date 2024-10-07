Twitter
India's star gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

Celebrated Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who missed out on a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics by a whisker, on Monday announced her retirement from the sport after an illustrious career.

The 31-year-old Dipa, who became the first female gymnast from the country to compete at the Olympics, finished fourth in the vault event to lose an Olympic medal by just 0.15 points.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from competitive gymnastics. This is not an easy decision, but it feels like the right time," she said in a statement.

"Gymnastics has been at the centre of my life for as long as I can remember, and I am grateful for every moment—the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
