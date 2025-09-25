Add DNA as a Preferred Source
India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma’s 10kg weight loss transformation creates buzz ahead of Australia tour

Rohit Sharma has dropped 10 kg ahead of India’s ODI tour of Australia, confirmed fitness trainer Abhishek Nayar.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

Rohit Sharma's fitness has been a hot topic of discussion over the past year. As India’s ODI captain prepares for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, he has responded to his critics by losing 10 kgs. This transformation was confirmed by former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, who shared a photo of them in the gym along with the caption, '10,000 grams later, we keep pushing.'

This remarkable weight loss has created excitement among fans and cricket circles alike. It comes at a time when many suspected that Rohit, who no longer plays in Test or T20 internationals, might struggle to meet the physical demands of ODI cricket.

Not seen since IPL 2025

Rohit has been out of competitive cricket since IPL 2025. His absence raised questions about whether he still had the fitness to lead at the top level. The new 'Bronco fitness test' introduced by the BCCI has intensified fans' curiosity about whether Rohit will clear it.

By losing 10 kg, Rohit Sharma has shown his determination. The weight cut not only improves agility and endurance but also proves his serious intent to reclaim his position as a fit and powerful ODI leader.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance

The path to Comeback

Rohit’s transformation was shared by Abhishek Nayar, who posted a training session with him in Mumbai. This post became the confirmation that fans had been eagerly anticipating.

Since retiring from Test cricket earlier this year and stepping away from T20 after India's 2024 World Cup victory, Rohit Sharma's focus appears to be clear. He will lead India in white-ball cricket and potentially aim for one more World Cup.

Selectors and fans will be watching closely to see how Rohit's physical transformation translates into strong performances on the field.

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz Khan stuns cricket world with 17 kg weight loss, father reveals diet behind jaw-dropping transformation

