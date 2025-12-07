FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign came to an end after a heavy 1–5 semifinal defeat to defending champions Germany. Despite a strong run in the tournament, India were outplayed in a high-pressure clash, bringing their title hopes to a disappointing close.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:43 PM IST

India’s Junior Hockey World Cup dream ends after 1–5 defeat to title holders Germany in semi-final
India's aspiration to reclaim the FIH Men's Junior World Cup after a nine-year gap was dashed on Sunday as they suffered a 1-5 defeat against the seven-time champions and current title holders, Germany, in the semifinal held in Chennai. The last time India triumphed in the Junior World Cup was in 2016 in Lucknow. The relentless Germans found the net through Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th minutes), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th), and Ben Hasbach (49th). India managed to score once in the 51st minute with a penalty corner conversion by Anmol Ekka.

Looking ahead, India will face Argentina for the bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany is set to clash with Spain in the final. Earlier, Spain had secured their place in the final by defeating Argentina 2-1 in the first semifinal.

India began the match positively, but as the game unfolded, Germany took control. The Germans had the first attempt on goal in the eighth minute, but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was quick to deny Ben Hasbach's reverse hit. As the match progressed, Germany's confidence grew, leading to their first penalty corner in the 13th minute.

A penalty stroke was awarded to Germany when a flick from the resulting penalty corner struck an Indian defender's body. Lukas Kossel confidently converted the opportunity, putting Germany ahead.

Germany extended their lead at the end of the first quarter when Wex deflected a cross from Kossel into the net. Just 11 seconds before the second quarter concluded, Germany earned their second penalty corner, and Kossel found the target again, giving the reigning champions a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.

India had a promising opportunity to score three minutes into the second half, but Sourabh Anand Kushwaha missed in front of an open goal.

Germany maintained their dominance, while India appeared to struggle. The Germans earned consecutive penalty corners in the 36th minute but failed to convert either chance. Their persistence paid off with another goal in the 40th minute when Jonas von Gersum deftly deflected a high ball into the net.

Germany increased their advantage to 5-0 in the 49th minute when Hasbach executed a diving goal, slipping the ball past goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh during a one-on-one opportunity after collecting a long aerial pass.

Facing a tough situation, India managed to earn consecutive penalty corners in the 51st minute, and Anmol capitalized on a set play to score. The Indian team attempted to apply pressure in the following minutes, but the outcome of the match was already decided.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma scripts history, breaks his own record to become India's new power-hitting sensation

