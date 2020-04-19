Headlines

India's boxing federation conducts session on mental health for boxers and coaches amid COVID-19 crisis

'My light when skies are grey': IAS Ria Tabi wishes IPS husband Manish Kumar on his birthday with special message

Manipur tribal groups threaten to launch indefinite shutdown protesting

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee leads protest at Rajghat, BJP calls it 'drama'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time, wedding photos and videos goes viral

Tejas teaser review: Netizens say Kangana Ranaut's voice is 'enough for giving goosebumps, pride and anger'

'It was not a natural death': Boney Kapoor reveals details about Sridevi’s shocking demise for the first time

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali claims he cheated on Sangeeta Bijlani with her: 'Caught him red-handed at...'

India's boxing federation conducts session on mental health for boxers and coaches amid COVID-19 crisis

Sitting at home amid the coronavirus outbreak can be frustrating and keeping the boxers mental health in mind, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday conducted a session on Mental Fitness and Emotional Well-Being for the athletes and coaches from across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020, 08:01 PM IST

Sitting at home amid the coronavirus outbreak can be frustrating and keeping the boxers mental health in mind, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Sunday conducted a session on Mental Fitness and Emotional Well-Being for the athletes and coaches from across the country.

The session was conducted by as many as 374 boxers and coaches.

Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Divya Jain, Sports Psychologist, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare, discussed in this interactive session pressing issues like match day anxiety, training in absence of coach and most importantly how to maintain well-being during such uncertain times. Parikh hailed the initiative taken by BFI saying that it needs to happen at all levels.

"It is so important that the BFI is giving emphasis to mental conditioning and wellness in these times. It's a very good initiative that needs to happen at all levels as a continuous effort," Parikh said in a statement.

On the other hand, Jain said: "Success in sport and other fields is not just about your technical skill base but also mental conditioning and as a player, you need to stay focused, confident and positive. Also, just like you devote time for physical training it is equally important that we devote time for mental conditioning as well.

"The session was targeted to engage with the boxers and coaches to make it a more interactive session, addressing various questions and issues that boxers or coaches face while training.

As there are no tournaments or camps taking place, BFI started the E-Pathshala for its boxers across all age categories including the Olympic-bound players. Following the coaches` instructions on BFI`s E-Pathshala is essential to keep oneself fit and healthy and to keep up the positive spirit.

