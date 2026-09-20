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India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 21: Shooters, Suchika Tariyal lead medal hopes

India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign continues on September 21, with shooters and Suchika Tariyal among the athletes leading the country’s medal push. Here’s the complete schedule, including key events, timings and India’s medal contenders for the day.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 21: Shooters, Suchika Tariyal lead medal hopes
Courtesy: X/@airnewsalerts
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India got off to a solid start at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, and now the team is hoping to carry that momentum into Day 2. On opening day, Indian athletes brought home two silver medals in shooting and they're already guaranteed more medals in mixed martial arts (MMA) and women's cricket. Monday’s focus shifts to the shooters—Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil—who will take part in the men's 10m air rifle team and individual events. All three have a real shot at adding to India’s medal haul.

In MMA, Suchika Tariyal is set to fight Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon in the women’s traditional 60kg semifinal. Suchika has already locked in a medal with her quarterfinal win but now she has her eyes on making it to the final.

Elsewhere, India’s men’s and women’s table tennis teams will play against Pakistan and the kabaddi teams are set to begin their events as well.

Here’s India’s schedule for September 21. All times are in IST:

Shooting

6:15 AM – Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil in Men's 10m Air Rifle individual qualification and team final

6:30 AM – Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in Men's Skeet individual and team event (Day 1)

6:30 AM – Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan in Women's Skeet individual and team event (Day 1)

9:00 AM – Men's 10m Air Rifle individual final (if qualified)

Table Tennis

6:15 AM – India vs Pakistan (Women's Team Group F)

3:30 PM – India vs Pakistan (Men's Team Group F)

Soft Tennis

5:30 AM – Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs Cambodia's Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun (Mixed Doubles Group B)

6:30 AM – Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mixed Doubles Group B)

7:30 AM – Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park (Mixed Doubles Group B)

12:00 PM – Mixed Doubles semifinal and final (if qualified)

Swimming

6:32 AM – Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj in Men's 50m Backstroke heats

6:46 AM – Mani Akash in Men's 50m Freestyle heat

6:50 AM – Gitesh Shah in Men's 50m Freestyle heat

7:06 AM – Dhanush Suresh in Men's 100m Breaststroke heat

Wushu

5:30 AM – Nyeman Wangsu in Women's Changquan final

3:15 PM – Roshbina Devi vs Most Khatun in Women's 60kg Round of 16

3:50 PM – Aryan vs Shahzada Safi in Men's 56kg Round of 16

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

8:00 AM – Suchika Tariyal vs Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in Women's Traditional 60kg semifinal

Hockey

9:30 AM – India vs Indonesia (Women's Pool B)

Kabaddi

9:45 AM – India vs Japan (Men's Group A)

4:15 PM – India vs Bangladesh (Women's Group A)

Badminton

11:30 AM – India vs Bangladesh (Men's Team First Round)

Boxing

2:45 PM – Sumit vs Bunjong Sinsiri in Men's 70kg Round of 32

Sepak Takraw

5:30 AM – India vs Japan (Men's Team Regu Group B)

Also read| Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history

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