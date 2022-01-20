AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India play out frustrating goalless draw in opener against Iran

Despite being so dominant and getting en number of chances, the Indian women's team remained goalless against opponents Iran in their AFC Asian Cup 2022 opening match at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

While Iran was the better side in the opening minutes and even got two scoring chances, the home side, however, soon took control of the Group A match midway into the first half.

The Blue Tigress even dished out a fine display of passing the ball in the second half, but could not convert the number of chances they produced. The Indians were all over, especially in the second half -- crosses, shots, toe-pokes, headers -- all inside the Iran box but a goal still eluded the home side.

India had got a very good chance in the 76th minute but substitute Dangmei Grace's header in front of an open goal was somehow saved by goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei.

India will be playing against Chinese Taipei on Sunday.