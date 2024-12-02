Reacting to the ongoing ICC Champion Trophy row, Akhtar said, “You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine-we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable."

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar agreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), demanding a higher share of revenues after the International Cricket Council(ICC) adopted a hybrid hosting model for the Champions Trophy 2025. His statement comes ahead of the ICC making an official announcement about the same.

A week ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed ICC that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 as it did not get clearance from the government. Though PCB has declined to go hybrid and share hosting rights, it has requested ICC to reach a middle ground ahead of Friday’s meeting.

Reacting to the ongoing ICC Champion Trophy saga, Akhtar said, “You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine-we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position, why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That's a good call," he said while speaking on the OutSide EDGE show.

Further, Akhtar dropped an explosive statement suggesting Pakistan build a team which would be able to beat India in their own home. “In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been, go to India and defeat them there. India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," he added.

Meanwhile, recent developments in the Champions Trophy saga suggests that India's matches will take place in Dubai. Additionally, if India advances, one of the semi-finals and the final will also be held in Dubai. Conversely, if India fails to progress to the knockouts, both the semi-finals and the final will be hosted in Pakistan.