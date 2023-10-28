Headlines

India makes history, secures 100 medals at Asian Para Games in record- breaking campaign

Indian para-athletes have etched their names in history by amassing a total of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

In a monumental feat, Indian para-athletes have etched their names in history by amassing a total of 100 medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. Dilip Mahadu Gavit added to this remarkable milestone by securing a gold medal in the Men's 400m T47 event, with an impressive run time of 49.48 seconds. This achievement marks the most successful campaign to date for the Indian para-contingent at the Asian Para Games, with a current tally of 26 golds, 29 silvers, and 45 bronze medals.

The crossing of the 100-medal threshold in the Asian Para Games represents a historic moment, surpassing the previous record set during the 2018 Para Games in Jakarta when India secured a total of 72 medals, including 15 golds, 24 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

This remarkable accomplishment was met with congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the triumphs of these para-athletes as an inspiration for all. In a social media post, the Prime Minister expressed his immense pride in the athletes' talent, hard work, and determination, underscoring that their successes serve as a reminder of the boundless potential of India's youth.

The Indian medal rush continued on the last day of the Asian Para Games, with rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle clinching a silver medal in the PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls event, recording a time of 8:50.71. Suvansh Narayan Jadhav made history by securing India's first gold medal in swimming at the event excelling in the Men's 50m Butterfly-S7 category with a time of 32.22 seconds. Solairaj Dharmaraj also contributed to India's success by setting a new Asian and Games record in the Men's Long Jump T64 category with a remarkable leap of 6.80 meters.

The Indian contingent is determined to extend its winning streak in Athletics, Chess, and Rowing as they continue their pursuit of excellence at the Asian Para Games. On the previous day, Indian para-athletes achieved an outstanding total of 17 medals, comprising 7 gold. 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Notable gold medalists include Sheetal Devi in Archery Dharmaraj Solairaj in Men's Long Jump T-64, Pramod Bhagat and Thulasimathi in Badminton, and Raman Sharma in the Men's 1500m T-38 event, showcasing India's prowess across a range of sporting disciplines.

