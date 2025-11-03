India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur
India created history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. Powered by Shafali Verma’s 87, Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance with a five-wicket haul, and a strong team comeback, India lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy.
In a night filled with emotion and pride, Indian cricket etched a new chapter in its history as the women’s team lifted its first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday. Former captain Mithali Raj, visibly moved, hailed the team’s resilience and spirit, describing the victory as a 'moment the nation had long awaited.'
India’s journey to the crown was nothing short of extraordinary. After enduring three straight losses in the group stage, doubts surrounded their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. But under head coach Amol Muzumdar’s steady leadership and the players’ determination, the team scripted a remarkable comeback, winning crucial matches to storm into the knockouts and ultimately the grand finale.
Opting to bat first after South Africa won the toss, India began with confidence. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a flying start, stitching together a 92-run stand. Mandhana’s composed 45 off 58 balls laid the foundation, while Shafali’s blistering 87 from 78 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes, kept the scoreboard ticking. Jemimah Rodrigues (24) added stability as India reached 166/2.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) and Deepti Sharma consolidated the middle order with a 52-run partnership, guiding India past the 200-run mark. Deepti’s composed 58 off 58 deliveries and Richa Ghosh’s aggressive 34 off 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, ensured India closed on a high at 298/7. Ayabonga Khaka led South Africa’s bowling effort with figures of 3/58.
Chasing 299, South Africa got off to a steady start as Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt added 50 runs for the opening wicket. However, breakthroughs from Shafali Verma and young pacer Shree Charani turned the game around, reducing the Proteas to 148/5. Wolvaardt continued her sublime form, scoring a brilliant 101 off 98 balls, supported by Annerie Dercksen (37).
When South Africa seemed to be gaining momentum, Deepti Sharma produced a magical spell to change the game. Her twin strikes dismantled the middle order, and she went on to claim a five-wicket haul, the first by an Indian woman in a World Cup final. South Africa were eventually bowled out for 246, handing India a famous 52-run victory.
As celebrations erupted, former skipper Mithali Raj couldn’t hold back her emotions. 'India has finally done it,' she said. 'This is what we dreamt of for years, to see the tricolour flying high on the biggest stage.'
India’s triumph not only ended years of heartbreak but also marked the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket, one defined by belief, unity, and an unbreakable spirit.