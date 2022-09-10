India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Sachin wins toss, Raina, Yuvraj Singh in playing XI

File Photo

Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legends won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa Legends in the opening game of the Road Safety World Series.

The India Legends features a star-studded line-up that includes Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. The bowling unit will be powered by the likes of Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha and Vinay Kumar.

South Africa Legends team, on the other hand, boasts of former stars like Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini and Johan Botha. The side will be led by Jonty Rhodes.

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v SA Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v SA Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.