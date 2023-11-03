Headlines

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

NZ vs PAK, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Pakistan Match 35

7 vegetarian lunch ideas to pack for work

10 health benefits for eating carrots

7 Most beautiful hill stations in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Ghoomer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's critically acclaimed film

Elvish Yadav FIR explained: How snake venom has become substitute for drugs at high-end rave parties in India

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

HomeSports

Sports

‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

India will play their next match against South Africa on 5 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India refuses to take defeat in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign as they secured their seventh consecutive win yesterday at the Wankhede stadium. Riding on Mohammed Shami’s exceptional bowling figures of 5-18, India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs and became the first team to qualify for semi-finals.

Chasing the target of 358 runs, Sri Lanka's batting side was brutally ripped apart by the Indian fast bowling unit. Shami alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a total of nine wickets. Bumrah opened the account by taking the first wicket of Nissanka on the first ball. He was then joined by Siraj who took some back to back wickets as well and helped weakening the batting line-up of Sri Lanka.

These incredible performances showcased last evening has also grabbed former Pakistani bowler, Shoaib Akhtar’s attention and left him with nothing but praise for India's fast bowler.

He said, "India is becoming a ruthless side, they’re unstoppable but my wish to Hindustan is to start celebrating your fast bowlers now."

He further extends his praise for Shami and says, “I was personally very happy for Shami, he has got his rhythm back. In three matches, he has grabbed many wickets. 45 wickets already taken in 14 world cup matches and has surpassed.”

The former Pakistani bowler credits Bumrah for allowing the bowlers to attack well. "Bumrah is lethal. Bumrah has given comfort to bowlers and allowed them to bowl well," he added.

After the Rohit Sharma-led side has attained the top position at World Cup 2023 points table, they are all set to face South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 5 November. 

Riding on Quinton de Kock’s scintillating centuries, the Proteas are having a terrific run in the marquee tournament with only one loss in hand.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Umme Ahmed Shishir, wife of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, know their beautiful love story

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

UT69 movie review: Raj Kundra's biopic sidesteps controversy, focuses on human story of prisoners' plight

'Super proud of you': Antonela Roccuzzo pens heartfelt message to celebrate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Viral video: Brace yourself, because here comes the Rajnigandha omelette, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE