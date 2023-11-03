‘India is becoming a ruthless...’: Shoaib Akhtar reacts after Indian pacers bowl Sri Lanka out for 55

India will play their next match against South Africa on 5 November at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India refuses to take defeat in the ongoing World Cup 2023 campaign as they secured their seventh consecutive win yesterday at the Wankhede stadium. Riding on Mohammed Shami’s exceptional bowling figures of 5-18, India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs and became the first team to qualify for semi-finals.

Chasing the target of 358 runs, Sri Lanka's batting side was brutally ripped apart by the Indian fast bowling unit. Shami alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a total of nine wickets. Bumrah opened the account by taking the first wicket of Nissanka on the first ball. He was then joined by Siraj who took some back to back wickets as well and helped weakening the batting line-up of Sri Lanka.

These incredible performances showcased last evening has also grabbed former Pakistani bowler, Shoaib Akhtar’s attention and left him with nothing but praise for India's fast bowler.

He said, "India is becoming a ruthless side, they’re unstoppable but my wish to Hindustan is to start celebrating your fast bowlers now."

He further extends his praise for Shami and says, “I was personally very happy for Shami, he has got his rhythm back. In three matches, he has grabbed many wickets. 45 wickets already taken in 14 world cup matches and has surpassed.”

The former Pakistani bowler credits Bumrah for allowing the bowlers to attack well. "Bumrah is lethal. Bumrah has given comfort to bowlers and allowed them to bowl well," he added.

After the Rohit Sharma-led side has attained the top position at World Cup 2023 points table, they are all set to face South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 5 November.

Riding on Quinton de Kock’s scintillating centuries, the Proteas are having a terrific run in the marquee tournament with only one loss in hand.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.