India in World Cup final: Who will face Rohit Sharma-led side if AUS vs SA semi-final clash is washed out?

ICC World Cup 2023: The winner of the South Africa-Australia semi-final match will face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

India have reached the World Cup 2023 final after beating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. The unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side have now registered their tenth consecutive win in the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue would now be waiting to meet their opponent in the final after the second semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa scheduled today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Both Australia and South Africa have had an incredible run in the campaign so far. The Proteas have already emerged victorious over the Pat Cummins-led side by 134 runs on 12 October. Initially, Australia experienced two defeats in the tournament but eventually proved their worth by clinching seven consecutive wins.

Keeping rain in mind, the ICC has kept a reserve day if the semi-final match is washed out. But if the reserve day is also washed out, then the question arises of who will face India in the nerve-racking finals.

In that case, South Africa holds the advantage to qualify for the final as they finish with a higher net run rate than Australia in the points table.

According to the weather report, there is a fifty percent chance that it might rain in Kolkata today and wash away the semi-final clash. The humidity will be 77 percent in the afternoon and the maximum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius.

