India in World Cup final: Who will face Rohit Sharma-led side if AUS vs SA semi-final clash is washed out?

Headlines

'You are truly God's child': Anushka Sharma pens heartwarming note for Virat Kohli as he breaks Tendulkar's world record

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty sing bhajan during Diwali puja at UK temple, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Hamas violating rules of war by having...': White House

Mumbai and Delhi Police engage in witty banter over Shami's stellar performance

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

Amazing benefits of morning sunlight

Most successful captains of Pakistan 

Bowlers to take 7-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her 'wipe off lipstick' remark: 'There are many issues...'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film joins Gadar 2 as 3rd-fastest to Rs 150 crore, fails to beat Jawan

'Rest little brother': David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's emotional notes for Matthew Perry leave Friends fans sobbing

HomeSports

Sports

India in World Cup final: Who will face Rohit Sharma-led side if AUS vs SA semi-final clash is washed out?

ICC World Cup 2023: The winner of the South Africa-Australia semi-final match will face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India have reached the World Cup 2023 final after beating New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. The unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side have now registered their tenth consecutive win in the marquee tournament.

The Men in Blue would now be waiting to meet their opponent in the final after the second semi-final clash between Australia and South Africa scheduled today at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

Both Australia and South Africa have had an incredible run in the campaign so far. The Proteas have already emerged victorious over the Pat Cummins-led side by 134 runs on 12 October. Initially, Australia experienced two defeats in the tournament but eventually proved their worth by clinching seven consecutive wins. 

Keeping rain in mind, the ICC has kept a reserve day if the semi-final match is washed out. But if the reserve day is also washed out, then the question arises of who will face India in the nerve-racking finals.

In that case, South Africa holds the advantage to qualify for the final as they finish with a higher net run rate than Australia in the points table.

According to the weather report, there is a fifty percent chance that it might rain in Kolkata today and wash away the semi-final clash. The humidity will be 77 percent in the afternoon and the maximum temperature will be 26 degree Celsius.

The winner of the match will face India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (19 November 2023).

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who mysteriously died in Japan, he had gone to the country for…

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Doda: 33 dead, 22 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K; toll likely to rise

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE