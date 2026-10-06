India in 2036 Olympics race: Which countries are competing and when will host be decided?

India’s 2036 Olympics bid has received a fresh update from the IOC, with the country now officially among the seven nations looking to host the Games. Know its competitors, and when will the decision be taken by the IOC.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday confirmed seven countries that are currently interested in hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036. India is also among the seven nations that have formally submitted their interest, and now that the IOC has confirmed all seven contenders, the race to host the prestigious sporting event has become clearer.

Which countries are in the race for the 2036 Olympics?

Apart from India, other countries that have expressed their interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics include South Korea, Turkey, South Africa, Qatar, Germany, and Hungary. These seven countries are currently the participants in the dialogue process, however, this list is not the final one as still interested countries can submit their application till October 31, 2026.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said, ''But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: Athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do.''

What is India's plan to host the 2036 Olympics?

India is looking to host its first-ever edition of the Olympics, and the Indian Olympic Association had formally submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Games. For this, Ahmedabad has been identified as the proposed centre of India's Olympic plans.

Notably, Ahmedabad is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which is also the 100th anniversary of the Games.

How IOC select Olympic host?

Though the final decision is not expected before 2029, the IOC Executive Board is scheduled to select shortlisted countries in March next year. The shortlisted countries will then move into the next stage of discussions and evaluation.

The IOC is expected to determine its preferred hosts in 2028, before the final election takes place at an IOC Session in mid-2029. Meanwhile, the next edition of the Summer Olympics is scheduled to be hosted by Los Angeles in 2028, followed by Brisbane in 2032.