India hold China to 2-2 draw in Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener; Navneet, Deepika score

India began their Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China. Navneet Kaur and Deepika scored for the Women in Blue, who secured a valuable point in their opening match and will look to build momentum in their next group-stage fixture.

India's women kicked off their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 journey with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China in their Group D opener at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. After taking the lead twice during the match, India had to settle for a point as China mounted a strong comeback.

The Indian team showcased their strength in the first half with disciplined defense and sharp attacking moves. Navneet and Deepika both scored to give India an early advantage, but China responded effectively after halftime to equalize the match.

Despite facing intense pressure in the second half, India displayed a resolute defensive performance, with goalkeeper Savita and the backline making several key saves to secure a draw.

Navneet fires India into early lead

India began the match aggressively, creating the first significant opportunity through a penalty corner. The breakthrough occurred in the opening quarter when Navneet executed a clever finish inside the circle, putting India ahead 1-0.

However, China quickly responded just before the end of the first quarter. Following a video review, the umpires awarded China a penalty stroke, which Zhang Ying successfully converted, leveling the score at 1-1.

Deepika puts India back in front

India regained the upper hand in the second quarter after earning another penalty corner. Deepika's drag-flick deflected off two Chinese defenders before finding the back of the net. After a lengthy video review, the goal was confirmed, allowing India to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Indian side appeared comfortable during the first half, continuing to create opportunities through quick counter-attacks and effective pressing.

China stage second-half fightback

After the break, China took control of possession and ramped up the pressure on the Indian defense. Their persistence paid off when Ma Ning scored with a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner, leveling the match at 2-2 in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, China continued their offensive efforts, but India stood firm in defense. Savita made crucial saves, and the defense effectively handled multiple penalty corners. India also generated late opportunities through Navneet and Lalremsiami, yet neither team managed to score the decisive goal.

India starts their campaign with a point

Despite missing the chance to claim all three points after taking the lead twice, the draw marks a positive beginning for India's Women's Hockey World Cup journey.

The attacking prowess displayed by Navneet and Deepika, combined with the team's strong defensive performance under pressure, will instill confidence in India as they prepare for their upcoming Group D matches.

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