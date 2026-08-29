India hit by major setback ahead of Asian Games 2026 as long-distance runner Abhishek Pal faces doping notice

India have suffered a major setback ahead of the Asian Games 2026, with long-distance runner Abhishek Pal facing a doping notice. The development could impact India’s athletics campaign as the athlete’s case unfolds ahead of the prestigious continental sporting event.

India’s long-distance runner Abhishek Pal, who’s set for the Asian Games in 2026, is under scrutiny after the National Anti-Doping Agency flagged his sample for clomiphene. This medication, typically prescribed for female infertility, isn’t allowed in sports because it can be used to mask steroid use.

Pal was slated to compete in the 5,000m and 10,000m races at the Asian Games in Japan, but now his spot’s uncertain.

So, what’s the story with Abhishek Pal? The Tribune reported that clomiphene turned up in his sample. NADA sent him a notice and wants to know how the drug got there. Pal has already responded, and NADA will figure out whether the substance entered his system by accident or on purpose.

Clomiphene’s banned because, apart from its medical use, it helps cover up steroid use. Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, it’s classified as a specified substance. That alone doesn’t mean Pal took steroids, and right now, there’s no solid proof linking him to steroid use.

The test showed clomiphene levels below 2 nanograms per millilitre—the minimum reporting threshold. NADA’s next move is to investigate Pal’s explanation and decide how to proceed.

Pal is training in Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons. He’s gearing up for the Asian Games, focusing on the 5,000m and 10,000m events. He’s not the first Indian runner working with Simmons who’s faced doping questions—Murali Gavit, another trainee, is serving a four-year suspension for a different violation.

With this doping notice, Pal’s chance to compete at the Asian Games is now in doubt. The event is scheduled in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, starting September 19, 2026. If NADA decides Pal knowingly used a banned substance, he could be suspended and miss the Games—a minimum two-year suspension is possible, depending on the specifics.

Pal is part of NADA’s Registered Testing Pool, so he’s subject to regular drug tests.

He can still defend himself. If he believes the results are mistaken or the substance entered his body without his knowledge, he can submit evidence and explain his case to the anti-doping authorities. NADA will review everything before reaching a final decision. For now, Pal’s only received a notice, not a formal violation. The final call is still pending.

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