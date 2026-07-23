India hit by doping shock ahead of CWG 2026; PV Sindhu suffers early China Open exit

India suffered a double setback on Thursday as one of its top Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medal contenders reportedly failed a dope test, while PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open in the pre-quarterfinals just days after clinching the Japan Open title.

Indian judoka Arun Kumar has been dropped from the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for a banned substance, a blow that comes just before the start of the competition. Arun wasn’t just any participant—he was seen as a genuine gold medal hopeful in the 73kg weight class. Now, with the event about to begin, the team has lost one of its strong contenders because of this setback. The timing couldn’t be worse.

Judo Federation of India President Mukesh Kumar addressed the situation, explaining that Arun received an official notice on Wednesday, which asks him to respond within 15 days. Arun will have the opportunity to share his side of the story, but the rules are clear—he’s not allowed to compete while the case is still pending. Mukesh pointed out that expecting a medal from Arun was entirely reasonable, but replacing him just isn’t possible with so little time left. Finding another athlete at the last minute is out of the question; the system doesn’t allow for it, and travel and accreditation logistics make it practically impossible.

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Turning to badminton, PV Sindhu finds herself at a crossroads despite her recent high. Just days after lifting the Japan Open Super-750 trophy, Sindhu suffered a disappointing exit in the pre-quarterfinals of the China Open Super-1000. On Thursday, in Changzhou, she battled hard but lost in three games—16-21, 22-20, 21-18—against World No. 4 Chen Yufei, a local crowd favorite. The match was physically draining, stretching to an hour and 29 minutes and packed with drama.

Sindhu played with confidence in the opening game, seizing the initiative and looking sharp as she clinched it. The second game was a heartbreaker. She worked her way to four match points, setting herself up for a straight-sets win. But Chen Yufei dug deep, found another gear, and wrestled away the set 22-20. That shift of momentum changed everything.

In the deciding game, both players pushed each other to the limit, trading points with intense rallies. But in the end, it was Chen’s focus and nerve under pressure that made the difference. She closed out the match at 21-18, leaving Sindhu to reflect on a missed chance despite showing flashes of her best.

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