India decimates Kazakhstan 15-0 in Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Sukhjeet, Jugraj, Abhishek score hat-tricks

The Men's Hockey team of India crushed Kazakhstan in the third and final league game in the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup in Bihar's Rajgir. Team India will now face Korea in the Super 4s on Wednesday, September 3.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

It rained goals throughout the India vs Kazakhstan game in the ongoing Hockey Asia Cup 2025, being played in Bihar's Rajgir. India won the final league match, decimating Kazakhstan 15-0, with as many as three players scoring a hat-trick at the Rajgr Hockey Stadium on Monday. For India, Abhishek scored four goals, Sukhjeet Singh and Jugraj Singh scored three goals each, while Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Dilpreet Singh, and captain Harmanpreet Singh scored one goal each.

 

India tops Pool A in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with win over Kazakhstan

 

With this win, India finished the league stage at the top of the Points Table in Pool A with nine points from three games. India started off on the front foot. Kazakhstan did well to absorb the pressure initially, but Abhishek (5') found himself in space and hammered it home from the top of the circle to make it 1-0 to India.

 

The Kazakhstan side did make a few forays into the India half, but before they could do much damage, Abhishek (8') doubled the lead with a powerful hit. Just before the end of the first quarter, Captain Harmanpreet Singh had his shot from the Penalty Corner stopped. And right after, Abhishek set it up for Sukhjeet Singh (15'), who tapped it into the net to make it 3-0 at the hooter.

 

In the second quarter, India continued to dominate proceedings and had the lion's share of possession as well. Early on, Captain Harmanpreet Singh was denied again of a Penalty Corner again, this time by the goalpost. However, a little later, Abhishek (20') showed great skill to finish it off and complete his hat-trick.

 

Kazakhstan responded with a Penalty Corner of their own, too, but India held strong at the back. Close to the half-hour mark, India finally got their Penalty Corner conversion as Jugraj Singh (24') stepped up and smashed it into the top corner.

 

A couple of minutes later, Captain Harmanpreet Singh (26') followed suit from another Penalty Corner. The one-way traffic continued, and Amit Rohidas (29') too got on the scoresheet, with a rasping hit from another Penalty Corner. At half-time, India led, 7-0.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

 

The first minute of the third quarter produced a penalty stroke for India, and Jugraj Singh (31) rifled it home. Moments later, Mandeep Singh's mazy run helped set up Rajinder Singh (32) for his first of the day. It continued to go from bad to worse for Kazakhstan, as Sukhjeet Singh (32') made it 10-0.

 

Kazakhstan could not find a way out of its half, as India continued to attack. And midway through the quarter, Sukhjeet Singh (38) added to the tally, making it 11-0. India continued to attack relentlessly, but Kazakhstan were able to hold on in the final minutes of the quarter, and went into the break with no goals scored.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hockey India (@hockeyindia)

 

In the final phase of play, the trend continued, and India scored within the first few minutes. A penalty stroke fell to Jugraj Singh (47'), and he smashed it home without any hesitation. From then on, Kazakhstan • attempted to consolidate and expand its influence through a series of moves.

 

But, with a little over five minutes to go, Sanjay (54) got his name on the scoresheet too. A minute later, Dilpreet Singh (55') made it 14-0, much to the joy of the home fans. In the final minutes, Abhishek (59') added a fourth goal to his name and put the seal on what was a comfortable win for the hosts.

 

After this win, India is set to play Korea in the Super 4s on Wednesday, September 3. The other three teams which qualified for the Super 4s are China, Malaysia, and Korea.

 

(With ANI inputs)

