India decimate Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening Women's Junior Asia Cup match

Junior women's hockey team

India's women's Junior Asia Cup campaign got off to a resounding start with a dominant 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Kakamighara on Saturday. Annu was the standout performer, scoring an impressive double hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, and 51st minutes. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3rd, 56th), Mumtaz Khan (6th, 44th, 47th, 60th), Sunelita Toppo (17th, 17th), Manju Chorsiya (26th), Deepika Soreng (18th, 25th), Deepika (32nd, 44th, 46th, 57th), and Neelam (47th) also found the back of the net.

India's attacking prowess was evident from the outset, with Vaishnavi converting a penalty corner in the third minute to give her team an early lead. Mumtaz then doubled India's advantage with a field strike just three minutes later. Annu's goal at the end of the opening quarter ensured that India went into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

A glorious start to our campaign as India convincingly secured a victory against Uzbekistan in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/4FGK14CXtT June 3, 2023

During the second quarter, India maintained their dominance and effortlessly scored goals through the skilled efforts of Sunelita, Manju, Deepika, and Anu. This resulted in a commanding 10-0 lead at half-time. The momentum continued after the change of ends, with Deepika scoring a goal through a penalty corner and Annu adding two more to the scoreboard, bringing India's lead to an impressive 13-0.

In the dying moments of the third quarter, Mumtaz and Deepika scored, further extending India's lead to 15-0. The match was a clear display of India's superior skills and unwavering determination.

The final quarter saw India continue their impressive performance, scoring seven more goals and leaving their opponents in the dust. The team's next challenge will be against Malaysia in their second pool game on June 5.

