Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

India decimate Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening Women's Junior Asia Cup match

India's attacking prowess was evident from the outset, with Vaishnavi converting a penalty corner in the third minute to give her team an early lead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

India decimate Uzbekistan 22-0 in opening Women's Junior Asia Cup match
Junior women's hockey team

India's women's Junior Asia Cup campaign got off to a resounding start with a dominant 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Kakamighara on Saturday. Annu was the standout performer, scoring an impressive double hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, and 51st minutes. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3rd, 56th), Mumtaz Khan (6th, 44th, 47th, 60th), Sunelita Toppo (17th, 17th), Manju Chorsiya (26th), Deepika Soreng (18th, 25th), Deepika (32nd, 44th, 46th, 57th), and Neelam (47th) also found the back of the net.

India's attacking prowess was evident from the outset, with Vaishnavi converting a penalty corner in the third minute to give her team an early lead. Mumtaz then doubled India's advantage with a field strike just three minutes later. Annu's goal at the end of the opening quarter ensured that India went into the break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

During the second quarter, India maintained their dominance and effortlessly scored goals through the skilled efforts of Sunelita, Manju, Deepika, and Anu. This resulted in a commanding 10-0 lead at half-time. The momentum continued after the change of ends, with Deepika scoring a goal through a penalty corner and Annu adding two more to the scoreboard, bringing India's lead to an impressive 13-0.

In the dying moments of the third quarter, Mumtaz and Deepika scored, further extending India's lead to 15-0. The match was a clear display of India's superior skills and unwavering determination.

The final quarter saw India continue their impressive performance, scoring seven more goals and leaving their opponents in the dust. The team's next challenge will be against Malaysia in their second pool game on June 5.

READ| WTC 2023 Final: David Warner reveals exact date on when he plans to retire from Test cricket

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.