India complete historic kabaddi double as men's and women's teams win gold at Commonwealth Championship

India clinched both titles at the first-ever Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026, with the men's team triumphing over Sri Lanka 54-20 in the final while the women's team secured victory against Uganda 35-15.

Indian men’s and women’s teams made history by winning the maiden edition of the championship on home soil.

India clinched both titles at the first Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 held in Ahmedabad on Saturday, 31 October. The Indian men's team triumphed over Sri Lanka with a score of 54-20 in the final, marking them as the inaugural Commonwealth champions, while the women's team secured the gold medal by defeating Uganda 35-15.

Both teams showcased their dominance by winning every match in the tournament. The men's squad achieved victory in eight straight matches, while the women's team emerged victorious in all six of their contests.

Men's team defeated Sri Lanka 54-20

In the men's final, the Asian champions from India applied relentless pressure on Sri Lanka right from the beginning. India's standout raider, Aditya Shinde, achieved a Super 10 by scoring 10 points from 14 raids, which included four bonus points. Bharat Hooda delivered an outstanding performance in the second half, contributing eight points from seven raids without being tackled even once during the match. Pankaj Mohite added six points, and vice-captain Naveen Kumar chipped in with five.

UNSTOPPABLE TEAM INDIA! Indian Men's Team bag the GOLD MEDAL as they beat Sri Lanka in the final! #CommonwealthKabaddiChampionship 2026 | LIVE NOW https://t.co/8jknyOGZJl | #CWKC 2026 https://t.co/HFdFe6fow1 October 31, 2026

On the defensive front, Yogesh Dahiya made a remarkable impact by executing five successful tackles from five attempts. Shubham Shinde, captain Surjeet Singh, Pravesh Malik, and Deepak Shankar each contributed two tackle points as well.

India executed four all-outs against Sri Lanka

The Indian team amassed 30 raid points and 14 tackle points during the match. They managed to inflict four all-outs on Sri Lanka, while India itself was never all-out.

India established a 15-8 lead in the first half and maintained their momentum, extending the score to 30-10 by halftime. In the second half, India scored 24 points, while Sri Lanka could only manage 10.

Sri Lanka struggled significantly, achieving only seven successful raids out of 41 attempts throughout the match. Madhuvanta was their leading scorer with six tackle points, but their raiders faced considerable challenges against the robust Indian defense.

Women's team beat Uganda 35-15

In the final match for women, the world champions India, under the leadership of captain Nidhi Sharma, emerged victorious against Uganda with a score of 35-15. Sakshi was a standout performer, scoring nine points from ten raids, which included two bonus points. She successfully scored in all six of her raids during the first half.

Cometh the hour, cometh the queens! Team India Women's script history at #CommonwealthKabaddiChampionship 2026! NEXT UP INDIA MEN'S TEAM will play their FINAL against Sri Lanka! https://t.co/3byFesKajr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 31, 2026

Captain Nidhi Sharma contributed five points, three of which were bonus points, while Anu added six points from raids. On the defensive front, Ritu and Suman each secured four tackle points. Uganda's Nakayango Shirat was the standout player for her team, scoring 11 points. She executed 24 of the team's 35 raids but lacked adequate support from her teammates.

The Indian team showcased exceptional performance in the first half of the women's final. They started strong, leading 7-3, and then surged ahead to 22-7 with a remarkable 15-4 scoring run. India did not falter in any of their raids during the first half, while Uganda's defenders were unsuccessful in all nine of their tackle attempts. Although Uganda managed to lead 7-6 in raid points during the second half, India executed another all-out to secure their victory with a final score of 35-15.