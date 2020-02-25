India can produce future Grand Slam champions, says former tennis player Mary Pierce

Headlines

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: How Manipur debate overpowered Parliament session

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Meet Ansar Shaikh, youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE at 21

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

Anil Sharma reveals Sunny Deol compromised for Gadar 2, takes indirect dig at Adipurush: 'Heroes charge Rs 150 crore...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Among Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav this person gets eliminated due to least votes

HomeSports

Sports

India can produce future Grand Slam champions, says former tennis player Mary Pierce

Former tennis player Mary Pierce on Tuesday said that India has a lot of potentials and can produce future grand slam champions. She said this on the sidelines of Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series tournament. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2020, 07:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former tennis player Mary Pierce on Tuesday said that India has a lot of potentials and can produce future grand slam champions. She said this on the sidelines of Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series tournament. 

"I have not seen much of the other young Indian tennis player playing and I'm looking for discovering them here at this event but like I said I really believe that there is a lot of potential in this country and there can be more future grand slam champions," Pierce told ANI.

"I am be happy to be here and very excited as an ambassador for 2020 Roland Garros Junior Wild Card series, It is great idea and It's a wonderful initiative, I think it's inspiring for these young players and it's going to motivate them as well and promote Roland Garros promote in India," Pierce said.

The 45-year-old Pierce said that India should build more clay courts so that young tennis player can train on them and win Roland Garros title in future.

"Hopefully to get more clay courts in India as I believe clay court is very important to be training on, I trained on clay courts growing up and I believe that it really helps to build your game as a whole and it's an incredible experience for these young players for the boy or a girl will be able to go to Paris and have a opportunity to play junior Roland Garros event that going to be helping them in their tennis to achieve their goals and dreams because nothing takes place of experience in being at big stage like this really they can benefit a lot from," she said.

Pierce stated that Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series tournament will act as a great platform to showcase young talent and will give the opportunity to expose tennis players to international standards.

"I believe India has a lot of untapped talent and potential so I believe event like this will help bring that talent to the surface and give them an opportunity and expose them to the international stage against the best players in the world and I really hope and believe that this will help to create future grand slam champions for Indian tennis players," she added. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chilling video: Fearless man gives head bath to venomous cobras in viral footage, watch

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

Rajasthan government bans people accused of sex crimes from government jobs, CM

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in T20Is, surpasses Rohit Sharma's record

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE