India boycotted the presentation after Pakistan were declared Blind Asia Cup winners despite final washout. CABI says both teams should be joint winners and alleges rules were overruled.

The Indian blind cricket team boycotted the presentation ceremony at the Men's Asia Cup for the Blind after Pakistan were awarded the trophy in Dhaka despite the final being washed out.

Pakistan were declared winners as they were ahead on run rate, but the Indian team protested the decision and refused to attend the ceremony.

CABI condemns decision

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has strongly condemned the decision to declare Pakistan the sole winner of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026 after the final between India and Pakistan was washed out due to rain.

"CABI categorically rejects the decision and maintains that India and Pakistan must be recognised as joint winners," the official release stated.

According to CABI, Section 27 of the tournament's technical regulations deals specifically with a tied final, with both sentences referring to that situation.

Allegation of overruling technical committee

CABI raised this interpretation with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee, which initially agreed to declare both teams joint winners.

However, CABI alleges that the Director of the Technical Committee and the President of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) subsequently influenced the match referee and umpires to arrive at a decision favouring Pakistan, overturning the Committee's initial agreement.

"The trophy was awarded to Pakistan without the final being played. WBCC President and Pakistan Blind Cricket Council President Sultan Shah overruled the WBCC Technical Committee's decision to declare joint winners, forcing the match referee to announce the same decision," CABI wrote on social media.

CABI considers this an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the outcome of an international championship and questions the credibility, impartiality and integrity of the decision-making process.

Captain T Durga Rao reacts

In a video issued by CABI, Indian captain T Durga Rao said the team was informed by the referee that Pakistan were being declared winners based on run-rate.

"In the final, the referee called us and informed us that based on the run-rate, they are declaring Pakistan as the winners and us as the runners-up. We opposed it because this has never happened before. Whenever such situations have arisen, the teams have been declared joint winners. This is completely against the rules. That is what we are opposing," Rao said.

CABI continues to maintain that India and Pakistan should be declared joint winners of the competition.