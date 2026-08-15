India begin Hockey World Cup campaign with 3-1 win over Wales, Harmanpreet Singh scores twice

Harmanpreet Singh’s double strike helped India begin their men’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales. The Indian captain converted two chances to lead the team to a winning start and make an early statement in the tournament.

India kicked off their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 journey with a solid 3-1 victory over Wales at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Under the leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian squad showcased a remarkable all-around performance, securing all three points in their first match.

Competing on Independence Day, India dominated the game for the majority of the time, rarely allowing Wales to find their rhythm. Harmanpreet shone brightly, scoring two penalty-corner goals, while Sanjay also contributed to the scoreline, helping India establish a commanding three-goal lead.

Despite Wales netting a late consolation goal, India's overall control throughout the four quarters ensured a comfortable win and a flawless start to their World Cup journey.

Harmanpreet Singh leads India to an early advantage

The match commenced with Wales generating the initial attacking threats, but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a crucial early save to maintain the score at zero.

India quickly seized control of the ball and opened the scoring with Sanjay, who executed a powerful drag-flick from a penalty corner. Shortly after, Harmanpreet Singh extended India's lead with another successful penalty corner, ending the first quarter with India ahead 2-0.

Harmanpreet nets a brace with two goals for India

Following the break, India continued to assert their dominance, creating numerous attacking opportunities while keeping Wales under relentless pressure. Harmanpreet struck again in the third quarter with another excellent drag-flick from a penalty corner, pushing the score to 3-0. The Indian defense remained robust throughout the match, and substitute goalkeeper Mohith made a fantastic save in the final quarter to thwart Wales.

Sam Welsh's late goal for Wales proves futile

Wales finally managed to score late in the fourth quarter when Sam Welsh found the net after a chaotic goalmouth scramble. The on-field umpire referred the play to the video umpire, who confirmed that the ball had crossed the goal line before the whistle blew. Even after allowing one goal, India confidently managed the final minutes to secure a solid 3-1 win.

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