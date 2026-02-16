After India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win over Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar blasts Mohsin Naqvi, Babar Azam: ‘One guy who doesn’t know…’

Akhtar criticised the lack of investment in Pakistani cricket over the years, stating that the current players aren't equipped to handle pressure, citing Shaheen's slow pace as an example.

Pakistan suffered a 61-run loss to India in a high-pressure ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Sunday in Colombo. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed the team's performance, saying they were nowhere in the match. He also launched an attack on the Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistani player Babar Azam.

Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026

Akhtar criticised the lack of investment in Pakistani cricket over the years, stating that the current players aren't equipped to handle pressure, citing Shaheen's slow pace as an example. "We were nowhere in the match. The Shaheen played... he was bowling at 125 kmph. This is not the requirement of modern-day cricket. These are not the talents that will handle pressure. For the last 15-20 years, there has been no investment. The sad reality of the situation is that while we fought with India on the ground at one point, today we can't even dream of beating them," he told ABP News.

Launching a scathing attack on Naqvi and Azam, Akhtar said, "One guy who does not know anything has become Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman (Mohsin Naqvi). What can you do? How will the team run? You have made a superstar out of a player (Babar Azam) who cannot win you a game. The biggest crime in the world is to give a particular job to incompetent people."

With the emphatic win over arch-rival, India remains on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has dropped to third with two wins and a loss, and the USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses. India's record against Pakistan in the T20 WC is 8 wins and a loss.

India beats Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss, and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sank to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.



In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to the Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.



(With inputs from ANI)