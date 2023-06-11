Search icon
India beat South Korea 2-1 to clinch maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title

This win marks India's best-ever finish in the tournament, surpassing their previous record of reaching the final in the 2012 edition in Bangkok, where they lost to China 2-5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

India secured a historic victory over four-time champions South Korea, winning 2-1 to claim their first-ever Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup title in Kakamigahara, Japan on Sunday. 

The game started off slow, with a scoreless first quarter, but India quickly gained momentum with a 22nd-minute goal by Annu from a penalty corner. Annu redeemed herself after missing a crucial shot in the semifinals against Japan, confidently beating the goalkeeper to her low left and giving India the lead against the run of play.

South Korea responded quickly, with Park Seo Yeon scoring three minutes later from the right following a brilliant surge from the right. However, India regained the lead in the 41st minute when Neelum struck powerfully to the low right of the South Korean goalkeeper.

Despite South Korea's numerous chances, India's defense held on to their slender lead in the third quarter, ultimately sealing the victory. South Korea was given multiple penalty corners, but failed to convert them into goals.

This win marks India's best-ever finish in the tournament, surpassing their previous record of reaching the final in the 2012 edition in Bangkok, where they lost to China 2-5.

