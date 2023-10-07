India beat reigning champions Iran 33-29 to clinch 8th gold medal in men's kabaddi Asian Games history

The men's kabaddi final between India and Iran at the Asian Games 2023 was marred by a significant controversy.

The Indian men's Kabaddi team emerged victorious in the thrilling final of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, securing the gold medal by defeating Iran with a score of 33-29 on Saturday. This remarkable achievement has propelled India's medal tally beyond the 100 mark, with this being their 26th gold medal in this prestigious event. Notably, this victory also marks the eighth gold medal for Kabaddi.

During the intense moments of the second half, a moment of chaos ensued when Pawan Sehrawat from the Indian team was deemed out of bounds and Iran managed to score a point. However, Pawan vehemently protested, claiming that he had not been touched. This led to a review, with India demanding four points and Iran seeking to validate Pawan's point. Initially, the decision awarded one point to each team, resulting in Pawan and Bastami from Iran being declared out.





A dramatic match between India and the defending champions, Iran, ends on our favour.



Our warriors gave a major fightback to end their campaign with the coveted GOLD making it a double in Kabaddi



It was a spectacular display of strength and… pic.twitter.com/ooLVZRBvb1 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 7, 2023

However, this decision was swiftly overturned, causing further confusion. According to the previous rule, India would have been granted four points as Pawan had gone out. Nevertheless, Iran contested this, arguing that the new rule would only allow for one point each. The situation escalated into chaos, prompting the intervention of the AKFI secretary-general, who reviewed the video footage. Ultimately, he declared that both teams would receive one point, in accordance with the new rule. This decision resulted in a tie between India and Iran, with a score of 29-29, intensifying the tension and drama of the final match.

India began the match at a disadvantage as Iran quickly gained a significant lead. However, the Indian team swiftly retaliated by overpowering the Iranian side, resulting in a 17-13 lead. As the second half commenced, the reigning Asian Games champions made a remarkable comeback, equalizing the score with an impressive all-out.