IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue's Chiggy Wiggy: 'Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her 'queen of hearts'

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon's geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

Sports

India beat reigning champions Iran 33-29 to clinch 8th gold medal in men's kabaddi Asian Games history

The men's kabaddi final between India and Iran at the Asian Games 2023 was marred by a significant controversy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

The Indian men's Kabaddi team emerged victorious in the thrilling final of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, securing the gold medal by defeating Iran with a score of 33-29 on Saturday. This remarkable achievement has propelled India's medal tally beyond the 100 mark, with this being their 26th gold medal in this prestigious event. Notably, this victory also marks the eighth gold medal for Kabaddi.

During the intense moments of the second half, a moment of chaos ensued when Pawan Sehrawat from the Indian team was deemed out of bounds and Iran managed to score a point. However, Pawan vehemently protested, claiming that he had not been touched. This led to a review, with India demanding four points and Iran seeking to validate Pawan's point. Initially, the decision awarded one point to each team, resulting in Pawan and Bastami from Iran being declared out.

However, this decision was swiftly overturned, causing further confusion. According to the previous rule, India would have been granted four points as Pawan had gone out. Nevertheless, Iran contested this, arguing that the new rule would only allow for one point each. The situation escalated into chaos, prompting the intervention of the AKFI secretary-general, who reviewed the video footage. Ultimately, he declared that both teams would receive one point, in accordance with the new rule. This decision resulted in a tie between India and Iran, with a score of 29-29, intensifying the tension and drama of the final match.

India began the match at a disadvantage as Iran quickly gained a significant lead. However, the Indian team swiftly retaliated by overpowering the Iranian side, resulting in a 17-13 lead. As the second half commenced, the reigning Asian Games champions made a remarkable comeback, equalizing the score with an impressive all-out.

