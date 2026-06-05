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India beat Pakistan 5-3 in thriller, storm into U18 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final

India produced a dominant display to defeat Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling semi-final and secure a place in the U18 Men's Hockey Asia Cup final. The young Indian side showcased attacking flair and composure under pressure to overcome their arch-rivals and move one step closer to the continental title.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

India beat Pakistan 5-3 in thriller, storm into U18 Men's Hockey Asia Cup Final
India outclass Pakistan 5-3 to book their place in the Men's U18 Asia Cup hockey Final (Courtesy: X)
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India put on a thrilling show in the U18 Men’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final, outplaying their old rivals Pakistan 5-3 and booking their spot in the final. The match had everything—intensity, drama, a nail-biting chase, and an explosive finish. India came from behind in the last quarter, turning up the heat and overpowering Pakistan with some fearless attacking. Ashish Tani Purti stole the spotlight, hammering in four goals and singlehandedly steering his team to victory.

Here’s how it all unfolded. From the start, both sides played careful, almost guarded hockey, testing each other and fighting for control in midfield. India struck first in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a Pakistani defensive error after a brilliant run, earning themselves a penalty stroke. Ashish stepped up and delivered, putting India ahead—a lead they managed to hang on to through the end of the first quarter.

Then, Pakistan started ramping up their aggression early in the second quarter. They kept pushing until, in the 27th minute, Adeel intercepted a poor pass, tore through the defense, and scored a field goal to level the match just before halftime.

The pace picked up in the third quarter. India grabbed the lead again thanks to Shahrukh Ali, whose goal in the 35th minute sent the fans into a frenzy. But that energy was short-lived; Pakistan answered right back with a goal from Muhammad Farhan Aslam, tying the score yet again. Not long after, Pakistan edged ahead for the first time, with Uzair Ahmad Qureshi scoring off a penalty corner. At the end of the quarter, India found themselves trailing 2-3.

With the clock running out, India threw everything into attack in the final fifteen minutes. Pakistan got a penalty card, leaving them a man down, and India pounced—winning back-to-back penalty corners. Ashish Tani Purti took the reins, smashing home a drag flick in the 49th minute to make it 3-3. But he wasn’t done. He followed up with two more penalty corner goals in the 53rd and 56th minutes, wrapping up his jaw-dropping four-goal haul.

For the rest of the match, India’s defense held firm, shutting down Pakistan and protecting their lead to secure a dramatic victory.

India’s confidence is running high as they head into the final against Japan. The showdown takes place tomorrow, June 6, at 3:30 PM IST.

Also read| Explained: Why Afghanistan will host India in India despite having international cricket grounds

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