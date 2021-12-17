BWF World Championship 2021: India assured two medals as Lakshya Sen joins Kidambi Srikanth in semi-finals

What a tight-knit match it was between India's Lakshay Sen and China's Jun Peng Zhao, however, the former proved to be the better off as the Indian won his quarter-final clash 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in the BWF World Championship 2021.

With this win, Lakshya Sen now joins Srikanth Kidambi in the semi-finals and also assures India at least two medals. This is the first time two players in men's singles categories have reached the semis from India. The two will be up against each other in the first semi-final game on December 18.

Lakshya Remember the Name



In a splendid effort, 20 yr old @lakshya_sen takes down Zhao Jun Peng (21-15, 15-21, 22-20) to book a spot in SF & assure of another at #WorldChampionships2021



Lakshya will next face compatriot @srikidambi in SF



All the best pic.twitter.com/HVkXIzo8iY — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 17, 2021

Earlier, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday in Huelva. The former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes.

The 12th seeded Indian raced to an 11-5 lead by the first mid-game interval. The Indian badminton player, who was looking sharp throughout the match, closed the first game at 21-8.

Caljouw tried to dig deep in the second game. However, Srikanth maintained his dominance to finish the contest by pocketing the game 21-7.

As for the defending champion PV Sindhu, she crashed out of the tournament after suffering a straight-game defeat to Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals. Tai Tzu Ying defeated the shuttler from India 21-17, 21-13 in a clash that lasted 42 minutes to cruise into the semi-finals.

This was the 20th meeting between Sindhu and TTY. The shuttler from Chinese Taipei now has a 15-5 advantage against the two-time Olympic medallist Indian.

