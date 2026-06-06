India Announce T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer named captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden call-up; Here's a look at the squad

BCCI has named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain for the upcoming Ireland and England series, marking a fresh chapter in the format. Suryakumar Yadav has been left out of the squad, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his maiden international call-up.

India has unveiled a new-look T20I squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, signalling the start of a new chapter in the shortest format. The selection committee has appointed Shreyas Iyer as the team's new captain, while young batter Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain.

The announcement also produced one of the biggest surprises in recent Indian cricket, with former T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav omitted from the squad altogether.

Presenting #TeamIndia's newest T20I captain



Congratulations to Shreyas Iyer as he takes the helm in the shortest format of the game @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/frfAXAOkTA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Here's a look at #TeamIndia's squad for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan this September #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/euMfmhWEcN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2026

Major leadership change

The decision to hand the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer marks a significant shift in India's T20 strategy. Iyer, who has impressed with both his batting and leadership credentials in domestic and franchise cricket, will now be tasked with guiding a squad that blends experienced campaigners with emerging talent.

Tilak Varma's appointment as deputy further underlines the selectors' intent to build a leadership group for the future.

The absence of Suryakumar Yadav has attracted considerable attention. Despite playing a key role in India's recent T20 successes and being one of the format's most accomplished batters, the selectors have chosen to move in a different direction as they begin preparations for upcoming global tournaments.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns maiden call-up

Among the most exciting developments is the inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batter has been rewarded for his impressive performances during IPL 2026, where he emerged as one of the breakout stars of the season.

His selection reflects the team's growing emphasis on identifying and nurturing young talent capable of making an impact at the international level.

Several other players who enjoyed strong IPL campaigns have also found places in the squad, including Nitish Reddy, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana.

Blend of experience and youth

While the squad features fresh faces, it also retains a strong core of experienced players. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan provide options behind the stumps, while Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy strengthen the spin department.

The pace attack will be led by Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, with Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav offering additional firepower.

As India begin their preparations for the next phase of T20 cricket, the squad selection suggests a clear focus on building a competitive team for the future while giving promising youngsters opportunities on the international stage.