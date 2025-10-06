IND-W vs PAK-W: Former India cricketer takes subtle jibe at Pakistan after Team India's win in Women's World Cup 2025: ‘Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat’

This marks India's fourth consecutive Sunday win against Pakistan. The Indian men's team previously defeated their rivals three times in the Asia Cup, including the final, and now the women's team has followed suit.

After India's 88-run victory in the Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 5th, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan subtly criticised Pakistan. Pathan posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Just another Sunday of Eat. Sleep. Win. Repeat. Team India."

This marks India's fourth consecutive Sunday win against Pakistan. The Indian men's team previously defeated their rivals three times in the Asia Cup, including the final, and now the women's team has followed suit. This victory has propelled the Indian women's team to the top of the points table, maintaining their unbeaten streak in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan remains winless, struggling to gain momentum in the competition.

IND-W vs PAK-W: Toss controversy

Adding to the day's events, there was initial confusion at the toss. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana appeared to call "tails," but the match referee awarded the toss to Pakistan after misinterpreting it as "heads," leading to some controversy.

IND-W vs PAK-W: What happened during the match?

India, batting first, faced initial challenges in scoring runs. Key players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn't make significant contributions. Harleen Deol provided stability with a composed 46, anchoring the innings, and Richa Ghosh added late momentum with a quick 35 off 20 balls, helping India reach a competitive 247. Pakistan's Diana Baig stood out with the ball, taking 4/69, though she lacked support from other bowlers.

In their chase, Pakistan's innings never gained traction. Kranti Goud bowled exceptionally well, taking 3 wickets for just 20 runs, while spin duo Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana combined to claim five wickets, dismantling the middle order.

Pak's Sidra Amin was the only one who displayed resilience, scoring a determined 81, and becoming the first Pakistani woman to hit a six against India in ODIs. She also surpassed Nida Dar's record for the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter against India. However, she lacked support, as the rest of the batting lineup faltered under pressure.