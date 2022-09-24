IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI: Jhulan Goswami ends career on a high as India completes 3-0 sweep

Image Credit: Twitter

India defeated England by 16 runs in Jhulan Goswami's final international appearance, at the Lord's Cricket Stadium.

The win helped India clean-sweep England 3-0. But it ended in a controversial fashion as Deepti Sharma mankad Charlie Dean who was batting on 47.

England needed just 17 but Deepti’s call to mankad Dean — all within the laws — would resonate through Lord’s walls for a long time.

Earlier, India's women batters had a dismal performance against England in the third One-Day International (ODI) at Lord's. They were dismissed for a dismal total of 169 runs. With the exception of Smriti Mandhana's (50) and Deepti Sharma's (68), none of the batters showed courage. Eight of the 11 players were dismissed for single-digit scores. Kate Cross was the standout bowler for England, taking four wickets.

The Indian bowling attack, commanded by Jhulan Goswami, came out all guns blazing in the second innings. Renuka Singh demolished England's top order, removing openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb before dismissing Sophia Dunkley.

Goswami joined in the fun, removing Alice Capsey for her 354th international wicket. Amy Jones, England's captain, put up a defensive fight, but wickets kept falling around her. Renuka Singh took her fourth wicket of the day after Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone.

Goswami then went on to claim her final wicket, Kate Cross. Charlotte Dean was on 46 when she was run out by Deepti Sharma on her delivery stride as India bowled England out for 153, beating them by 16 runs.

The Indian women's team gave the 39-year-old the perfect send-off, defeating England 3-0 at Lord's. Goswami retires from international cricket as the all-time leading wicket-taker, with 355 wickets.

