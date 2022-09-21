Search icon
IND-W vs ENG-W, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur slams 143, India makes 333/5

This series will also serve as a farewell to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who would bow out of international cricket after the third ODI on Sep 24

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

Indian Captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed an unbeaten 143 off just 111 balls as India posted a massive 333 for five against England.

After being put into bat, India lost the wickets of Shafali Verma (8) and Yastika Bhatia (26) early. Smriti Mandhana (40) and Harmanpreet put in a brief partnership of 33 runs before the former was dismissed. 

 

Harleen Deol then joined the India captain in the middle as the player went on to stitch 113 runs, with both reaching the 50-run mark in quick succession. Deol was dismissed on 58 but Harmanpreet stormed past the 100-run mark as India exploited two England debutants -- Lauren Bell and Freya Kemp. 

Earlier, England Women won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is eyeing to seal the deal with a win in this game while England will be looking to equalise the series. This series will also serve as a farewell to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who would bow out of international cricket after the third ODI on September 24.

